Monday, 27 July 2020

Hall to open

THE trustees of Goring village hall are preparing to re-open the building.

Measures will include physical changes to the building, observance of all official restrictions and cleaning after every use, which will limit its availability.

Trustees are consulting to establish the level of interest in returning to the hall and are working to facilitate this as soon as possible.

