Time to shop

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
MANY of Goring’s shops have changed their opening hours to comply with restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus.
A full list is maintained and regularly updated by the village alert service at www.genienews.org
27 July 2020
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
