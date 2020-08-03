Winding down

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
GORING’S coronavirus support network is set to be suspended by the volunteers who set it up.
The group’s founders are expecting to pause their activities towards the end of August following the Government’s advice that vulnerable people can stop shielding at home.
They will remain braced to relaunch it in the event of a second wave.
03 August 2020
