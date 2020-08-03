Joke pictures

CHILDREN and adults in Goring are being encouraged to illustrate their favourite joke as part of a competition.

The village library’s friends group is challenging residents to submit a gag and accompanying artwork on A4 paper for public display.

Prizes will be awarded in the four to seven years and eight to 12 years age groups. Older entrants are welcomed but their only reward will be making others laugh.

Entries can be emailed to fogl.oxon@gmail.com or dropped into Inspiration in High Street by Sunday, August 30. They must include a full name, age and contact number.