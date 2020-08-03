Monday, 03 August 2020

Party on hold

A GORING girl’s plans for a Lego-themed fundraising party were put on hold.

Layla Lyndon, 12, was going to hold the event at her home in Elvendon Road on Saturday but postponed it due to new lockdown rules.

She hopes to reschedule the party, which was in aid of the Red Cross, once the coronavirus has fizzled out.

