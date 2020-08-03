Party on hold

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
A GORING girl’s plans for a Lego-themed fundraising party were put on hold.
Layla Lyndon, 12, was going to hold the event at her home in Elvendon Road on Saturday but postponed it due to new lockdown rules.
She hopes to reschedule the party, which was in aid of the Red Cross, once the coronavirus has fizzled out.
03 August 2020
More News:
Village could introduce temporary one-way system
A TEMPORARY one-way system could be introduced in ... [more]
Scout leader raises £7,000 with sale of memorabilia
A SCOUT leader raised more than £7,000 for the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say