Slade and Carrier half-centuries lead side to victory in local derby

HALF-CENTURIES from Pete Slade and Ollie Carrier carried GORING to victory over WOODCOTE by 43 runs in the Berkshire League August Cup on Saturday.

Goring elected to bat and was in serious trouble at one stage on 83-5 but recovered with skipper Slade ending up unbeaten on 67 runs and Carrier made 51, before he was caught by James Worsfold off the bowling of Connor Mattimore.

Mattimore was the pick of the Woodcote bowlers with two wickets for 34 runs in his eight overs.

In reply, Woodcote never really looked like matching the Goring total in the face of some good bowling and fielding.

Ryan Van Heerden’s 60 runs accelerated the run rate but some hard-hitting from Mark Pearson (26 runs) and Patrick Heath (25 runs) came too late.

The partnership between Van Heerden and Pearson was worth 54 runs and Matthew Hodges was the pick of the Goring bowlers with four wickets for 34 runs.

He received good support from man-of-the-match, Pete Slade, who took two wickets for 28 runs and Jamie Vickery, who took two wickets for 22 runs.

UNDER 17 off spinner Owen Ravden was the stand-out performer for Peppard Stoke Row 2nds, but they suffered a 131-run defeat in their BCL August Cup Pool 1b clash at a strong Waltham St Lawrence side.

Sam Fooks and Alfie Burnett took an early wicket apiece for the away team before the Saints took a firm hand on proceedings courtesy of fine knocks from Ankush Ghandi (71) and Yaunas Khan (76). Ravden (3-42 from eight overs) was the man to dismiss both along with Rehan Siddiqui, but some late fireworks from Waseem Amin (35) and Faisal Butt (39) left PSR chasing an imposing 304-8 in just 40 overs.

Father-and-son duo Nick (30) and Jake Sedgwick (28) gave the visitors a steady base in their opening stand, but as the required run rate rose and wickets continued to fall, they were eventually knocked over for 174.

PEPPARD Stoke Row 3rds lost for the first time this season as they were overcome by eight wickets by Wokingham 6ths in a BCL August Cup Division Two/Three encounter.

The home side really struggled to get going with the bat in the face of a disciplined bowling performance from Wokingham, Charlie Watson top scoring with 24 as PSR were bowled out for 135.

James Rowson (2-42) continued his productive summer with the ball in a vain effort to keep the hosts alive, but they ultimately fell foul of a tremendous unbeaten 71 from Ranjeet Sidhu which hustled the Oaks to victory in a mere 23 overs.