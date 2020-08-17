Virus survey

RESIDENTS of Goring who have used the village's coronavirus support network are being asked to complete a short survey.

The group, which is run by volunteers, is likely to wind up soon but will remain on standby in the event that the pandemic resurges.

To complete the survey, visit genienews.org

Meanwhile, the visitor maps in Goring have been upgraded to reflect the ongoing restrictions of the covid-19 outbreak.

The signs at the river, station and Wheel Orchard car park now have safety advice and show where pavements are narrow. They also list businesses offering takeaway food.

The maps show eight walks around the surrounding countryside.