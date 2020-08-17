Getting to the point

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer's field at the edge of a village.
SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council has received a contender for the shortest ever objection letter to a planning application.
In response to a developer’s application for dozens of new homes on a field off Wallingford Road, Goring, a neighbour simply wrote: “I look upon this application UNFAVOURABLY. I don’t like it.”
The strength of their feeling is plain enough, but it’s not a valid reason to object under planning law.
Still with planning, and an application for six holiday “pods” on farmland in Pishill, which we reported on a couple of weeks ago.
A statement by SF Planning, of Cheltenham, refers to the site’s proximity to local attractions and events, including the “Henley Literacy Festival”. Ironic, eh?
