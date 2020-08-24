Monday, 24 August 2020

Makeover scaled back

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could be less ambitious than originally planned.

Governors of the Church of England primary, off Wallingford Road, confirmed last month that they had shelved their proposal to move to new premises in favour of improving the existing Sixties buildings.

But a £3 million overhaul, including an expansion on to Bourdillon Field to the east, is now unlikely to be pursued as it would be difficult to raise the money following the coronavirus outbreak.

The scheme had been suggested after plans to move to a new site off Springhill Road fell through because developer McAdden, which was offering to build a new school, couldn’t get planning permission to build new homes elsewhere in return.

The governors say they are now putting together a smaller proposal but the details and costs are yet to be announced.

Improvements are likely to be carried out in stages as funding becomes available.

