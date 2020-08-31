One to three

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
A HOUSE in Goring is to be knocked down so three can take its place.
Bentier Homes, of Caversham, has been granted planning permission to demolish Heathercroft in Elvendon Road and build the smaller detached dwellings.
Some neighbours opposed the plan but Goring Parish Council and South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, had no objections.
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say