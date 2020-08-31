Monday, 31 August 2020

One to three

A HOUSE in Goring is to be knocked down so three can take its place.

Bentier Homes, of Caversham, has been granted planning permission to  demolish Heathercroft in Elvendon Road and build the smaller detached dwellings.

Some neighbours opposed the plan but Goring Parish Council and South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, had no objections.

