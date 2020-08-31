Sitting in for fish and chips

THE fish and chip takeaway in Goring could become a sit-down restaurant as well.

Riverside Fish and Chips has changed its name to Goring Diner and applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for a change of use.

Muhammed Abul Hasan, who opened the business at the former TSB bank unit in High Street last year, wants to install four sets of tables and chairs.

The front counter and food preparation area would remain.