Bloom snaps

A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of this year’s Goring Greenfingers summer show, which was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Members of the gardening club were invited to submit a photo of a single bloom from their own garden for judging by president Derek Leary, himself a keen photographer.

The winner was Jacqueline Wilson, of Clevemead, Goring, with David Woodage in second place and Stephanie Bridle third.

Mrs Bridle also hosted socially distanced viewings of her garden in Cleeve Road.