Homes plans

PLANS have been submitted for a new three-bedroom property in the grounds of a house in Elmhurst Road, Goring.

Another applicant is seeking to build a single-storey dwelling in the grounds of a house in Manor Road.

Both applications will be decided by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Meanwhile, the council has rejected plans to demolish The Hollies, a property in Goring Road, Woodcote, and build two pairs of semi-detached houses in its place.