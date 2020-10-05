Festival plea

A NEW artistic director and festival manager are being sought by the Gap Festival in Goring.

The biennial event, which began in 2014, was due to take place this summer but was called off because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Now organisers plan to stage it again in 2022 and are seeking an artistic director who would create a diverse programme of music, dance, drama, art and literature.

The manager would head up the logistical aspects.

To apply, send an email to help@thegapfestival.org