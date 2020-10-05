New signs to deter boaters

TWO signs could be put up to remind the public that boats and other vessels cannot be moored or launched at the green space at Ferry Lane in Goring.

The parish council, which owns the land, put up one sign some time ago but it was removed, possibly by river users who disagreed with the rule.

Now residents say it is often used by canoeists or people using stand-up paddleboards who drive to the site with their vessels on trailers.

This damages the river bank, which the council repaired in 2013 at a cost of £30,000. At the time, it also looked into building a launch point but the idea never came to fruition.

A council meeting heard the bank was being eroded again and that a supplier could install a pair of signs for £360.

Councillor Matthew Brown said: “We’re nearing the end of the summer so we don’t need to rush into anything as we don’t expect much more river traffic this year.

“Perhaps there should be a pinch point to stop people getting a trailer down there and any signage should be rooted in 9ft of concrete.”

Other members said it would be difficult to block access to paddleboarders as they could squeeze through posts or lift their boards above any obstacle.

The council, which is already working on a wider public spaces strategy. agreed to postpone discussion until its meeting next month.