Campaign to fix road surface

GORING’S mobility issues group is campaigning for the road surface in Station Road to be improved.

The carriageway is currently uneven and cratered with practically no pavement on either side so it is hard for wheelchair and mobility scooter users or parents pushing trolleys and buggies to navigate.

It isn’t possible to add a proper pavement so the group wants the tarmac, which also has a steep camber, to be levelled off and pedestrians given priority along one side.

The pedestrian area could be indicated with a broken white line and signage.

The group will seek the parish council’s support for the idea and ask for donations from residents.

Chairman John Boler said: “The street is full of pits and ruts so it can be terrifying to navigate.

“Many people are concerned about its state and how much worse it could get once there’s traffic-calming in High Street and drivers are looking for other roads.

“We’ll be asking for formal support from residents in Station Road and judging by the reaction on the doorsteps, I don’t think that will be a problem.”

The group says Station Road is the main route from many parts of the village to the doctor’s surgery in Red Cross Road and also leads to the station.

It has long called for access to the station off Gatehampton Road to be improved. More recently, the pavement in Wallingford Road, the main access to the station, was improved.