Railway screening

A PROGRAMME of improvements to the countryside around the railway through Goring is gearing up to launch.

The Mend The Gap initiative will identify areas to plant new trees and hedges to screen the large steel gantries which were installed in 2015 to support electrification of the line. This will be funded with £750,000 from Network Rail.

It is a joint venture between Goring's Railway Action Group, which campaigned against the gantries being installed, and the management boards of the Chilterns and North Wessex Downs Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

For more information about the kinds of projects it is supporting, or to contact those running it, visit http://www.chilternsaonb.org/mend-thegap.html