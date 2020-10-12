Library re-opened

GORING library is now open for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown in March.

The building in Station Road is temporarily running on fewer opening hours and with a limited capacity so users might have to queue outside.

They must also fill out test and trace forms, sanitise their hands and cover their faces at all times.

The library is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm on Tuesdays, 2pm to 4pm on Thursdays and 9.30am to 12.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

It is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

Books may be returned using the box outside.

For more information, visit www.fogl-oxon.gov.uk

Meanwhile, the library in Reading Road, Woodcote, is expected to re-open shortly.