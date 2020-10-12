Salon to flats

THE former KutsUK hair salon in Station Road, Goring, could be converted into two flats.

Richard Barnby, from Streatley, says the business is no longer viable as there are two rivals nearer the village centre.

He says the “highly sustainable” ground-floor properties wouldn’t need parking places as they are next to the station and bus stops. One would have a single bedroom and the other would have two.

KutsUK took over the unit from Hamiltons Hair in December last year but shut when lockdown was imposed in March.