Walks restart

Monday, 12 October 2020
THE Goring Gap Health Walks scheme has restarted.
It is now offering five walks a week of between two and seven miles, depending on ability, setting off from Rectory Garden in Goring high street at between 8am and 10am.
The walks comply with government restrictions on gatherings as they are both outdoors and regulated by a national governing body.
Participants must download and complete a registration form to hand in on the day.
For a full timetable, visit www.goringgapwalks.co.uk
12 October 2020
