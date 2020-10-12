Restaurant shut after blaze

FIRE crews saved a Goring restaurant from burning down.

Four engines, including one from the village station in Icknield Road, were called to a blaze at the Miller of Mansfield in High Street at about 7.45am on Sunday.

It had broken out in an outhouse behind the premises and was in danger of spreading to the main building.

The crews put it out within minutes and stayed on the scene for several hours to clear up the aftermath and ensure it didn't catch light again.

They told Nick and Mary Galer, who have run the Miller since 2014, that the premises could have collapsed if they had arrived any later.

The business will likely be shut for several weeks while the damage is assessed by insurers. Sixteen guests were evacuated during the incident and nobody was hurt.

