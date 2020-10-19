Mend the Gap plea

A SCHEME set up to improve the appearance of the railway line through Goring and neighbouring villages is now seeking partners who share its aims.

The Mend the Gap initiative wants to hear from groups or individuals who are interested in carrying out or supporting projects to reduce the visual impact of the route’s electrification.

It is a joint venture between the Goring Railway Action Group, which fought to highlight the effects of the steel gantries and overhead cables which Network Rail installed in 2015, and the Chilterns and North Wessex Downs areas of outstanding natural beauty.

Measures to “heal and soften the scars left by electrification” could include planting trees or hedges or making improvements to the landscape, wildlife, heritage or public access within a 3km strip at either side of the track.

The scheme has £3.75 million to spend, including £750,000 from Network Rail. For more information, email jwatson@chilterns

aonb.org