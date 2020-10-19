Village’s £60,000 road safety improvements approved

A RAFT of measures to tackle speeding and congestion in Goring high street should be in place within months.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has approved the £60,000 scheme and contractors are expected to start work soon after Christmas.

The proposal, which the parish council drew up and agreed to part-fund, includes a flat-topped speed hump near the office of estate agent Davis Tate, which could double as a pedestrian crossing.

The kerb by the alleyway leading to the Wheel Orchard car park will be raised and extended while the pavement outside the Arcade will be built out to force drivers to observe “give way” markings where the street narrows.

The improvements have been in the pipeline for five years and more than half of residents backed them in a public consultation.

The parish council has earmarked £45,000 for the work, including £10,000 in statutory contributions from developers, while the county council will provide £9,000. It’s hoped that South Oxfordshire District Council will provide the rest.

Parish councillor David Brooker, who has been pushing for the changes since 2015, said: “I’m extremely pleased because this has been a long slog and it’s great to finally be here.

“The scheme was recommended in our neighbourhood plan, which was published last year, and was supported by our mobility issues group so those were factors in getting them approved.

“It has taken its time but the county’s cabinet member said it was an easy decision to approve it.”

Details of the works programme are still to be confirmed but there could be road closures governed by temporary traffic lights.

Meanwhile, plans to paint double yellow lines and create 24 parking bays in Whitchurch high street have been put on the back burner.

A steering group under the parish council’s supervision had proposed the idea, saying it could later become subject to a residents’ permit scheme.

This would need to wait until South Oxfordshire District Council takes enforcement powers over from Thames Valley Police.

But residents complained that the spaces could be abused by commuters if a permit scheme wasn’t in place from the outset.

The idea could be revisited once this is possible.