Takeaway seats plan

PLANS to add a seating area to a takeaway in Goring are set to be approved by South Oxfordshire District Council.

The authority’s planning officers have recommended that the refurbishment of the Riverside fish and chip restaurant be allowed despite the parish council’s objection.

Muhammed Abul-Hasan wants to add a small number of seats and tables and convert an area at the rear for shared use by the restaurant and the taxi firm next door.

The parish council says there isn’t an adequate fire escape route and is concerned about smells and the lack of waste facilities.

It also says the usage is “over-intensive” in the village conservation area.

But the officers say the change wouldn’t cause problems beyond those created by the permitted takeaway use, nor would it increase traffic to the site.

The district council was due to make a decision on Wednesday.