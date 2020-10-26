Monday, 26 October 2020

Seating approved

A GORING takeaway has been granted planning permission for a small seating area despite opposition from the parish council.

Muhammed Abul-Hasan, who owns Riverside fish and chips in High Street, plans to install a couple of chairs and tables and convert an area behind the shop floor for shared use by the restaurant and the taxi company next door.

The council said there wasn’t an adequate fire escape route and it was also concerned about smells, the lack of waste facilities and “over-intensive” usage of a unit in the village conservation area.

But South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee approved the application at a meeing last week on the recommendation officers who said these were not valid planning considerations.

They also that in the event of problems, the parish council could alert the building control or environmental health teams.

The restaurant opened last year in the former Lloyds TSB bank unit, which was shut as part of a round of closures in 2017.

