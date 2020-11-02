Monday, 02 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New gates to deter travellers

NEW security gates have been installed at the entrance to the Gardiner recreation ground in Goring.

They replace a thin steel bar and concrete post which were knocked down by travellers when they forced their way on to the site in May.

The parish council, which owns the green off Upper Red Cross Road, had to hire private enforcers to evict the 12 caravans because police wouldn’t do it, saying the problem wasn’t serious enough.

The incident cost the council about £6,500, including the removal of litter and human waste, buying locks and chains and paying for additional staff hours.

The new gates were donated by waste management firm Grundon, which provided blocks of rubble to act as a temporary barrier. The council paid £1,000 to install them.

The council is now reviewing security at all its public spaces with support from Oxfordshire County Council’s traveller liaison team and the village’s police sergeant Barbara Taylor.

Other measures could include better fencing and the use of ditches to make it harder for vehicles to enter.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33