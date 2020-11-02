New gates to deter travellers

NEW security gates have been installed at the entrance to the Gardiner recreation ground in Goring.

They replace a thin steel bar and concrete post which were knocked down by travellers when they forced their way on to the site in May.

The parish council, which owns the green off Upper Red Cross Road, had to hire private enforcers to evict the 12 caravans because police wouldn’t do it, saying the problem wasn’t serious enough.

The incident cost the council about £6,500, including the removal of litter and human waste, buying locks and chains and paying for additional staff hours.

The new gates were donated by waste management firm Grundon, which provided blocks of rubble to act as a temporary barrier. The council paid £1,000 to install them.

The council is now reviewing security at all its public spaces with support from Oxfordshire County Council’s traveller liaison team and the village’s police sergeant Barbara Taylor.

Other measures could include better fencing and the use of ditches to make it harder for vehicles to enter.