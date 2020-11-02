Rare sheep recaptured

Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
Monday, 02 November 2020
TWO sheep escaped from a field at White Hill burial ground in Goring after a fence was vandalised.
The rare breed sheep were seen running along Reading Road following the incident on Monday last week.
They roamed across the countryside to the south-east of the village and were found in a field at Gatehampton Farm on the riverbank.
They have since been moved to another field at the site, which is owned by the parish council.
