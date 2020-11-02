Monday, 02 November 2020

Rare sheep recaptured

TWO sheep escaped from a field at White Hill burial ground in Goring after a fence was vandalised.

The rare breed sheep were seen running along Reading Road following the incident on Monday last week.

They roamed across the countryside to the south-east of the village and were found in a field at Gatehampton Farm on the riverbank.

They have since been moved to another field at the site, which is owned by the parish council.

