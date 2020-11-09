‘Untapped people power’ put to good use in lockdown

DURING the lockdown, Goring United members delivered leaflets carrying contact details of “street champions” and other volunteer groups who could help villagers shielding at home due to age or medical vulnerability.

Some delivered food parcels to doorsteps as part of the champions scheme.

The club also assembled gift parcels for staff and volunteers at the Sue Ryder palliative care hub in Nettlebed, which has since moved to Crowmarsh Gifford, as director of clinical services Maria Turnbull is on the club committee.

Mr Fletcher said: “We were all sat twiddling our thumbs at the start of the outbreak and thought there had to be something we could do within our community, so we put forward about 12 volunteers who went door-to-door. We were very aware that we had this untapped people power and very pleased to be able to put it to good use.”

The club arranged the charity match against members of the Royal Logistical Corps’ 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal regiment, of Didcot, because several players and officials are serving police officers and some knew Pc Andrew Harper.

They included Pc Llewellyn, who helped to train him and remembered him as a “genuinely nice bloke and a gentle giant” who took his public duty seriously. Goring won the game 7-1.

Mr Fletcher said: “That match was a great source of pride but we’ve always strived to go above and beyond the basics of just turning up and playing fixtures.

“We felt we couldn’t stand by and not do anything because we had so many connections with the police.”