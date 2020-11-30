GORING Free Church has collected Christmas gifts for children overseas as part of the annual Operation Christmas Child initiative.

Contributions will be checked to ensure that they are safe from coronavirus by the Samaritan’s Purse charity, which runs the scheme.

The church is thanking everyone who contributed and has also thanked local businesses for promoting the scheme.

Villagers can still buy a gift for a child online at www.samaritans-purse.org.

uk/gifts