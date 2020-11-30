Monday, 30 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gifts for children

GORING Free Church has collected Christmas gifts for children overseas as part of the annual Operation Christmas Child initiative.

Contributions will be checked to ensure that they are safe from coronavirus by the Samaritan’s Purse charity, which runs the scheme.

The church is thanking everyone who contributed and has also thanked local businesses for promoting the scheme.

Villagers can still buy a gift for a child online at www.samaritans-purse.org.
uk/gifts

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33