Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
Monday, 30 November 2020
GORING Free Church has collected Christmas gifts for children overseas as part of the annual Operation Christmas Child initiative.
Contributions will be checked to ensure that they are safe from coronavirus by the Samaritan’s Purse charity, which runs the scheme.
The church is thanking everyone who contributed and has also thanked local businesses for promoting the scheme.
Villagers can still buy a gift for a child online at www.samaritans-purse.org.
uk/gifts
30 November 2020
More News:
Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
POLL: Have your say