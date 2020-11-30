New homes approved

Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
Monday, 30 November 2020
PLANS for a new detached house in Goring have been awarded permission by South Oxfordshire District Council.
Alice Richards’ application for a three-bedroom property on land at Glendale, off Elmhurst Road, was supported by the parish council.
The district council also approved plans to knock down a bungalow in Whitehouse Road, Woodcote, and build two detached houses with three and four bedrooms in its place.
Woodcote Parish Council had opposed the application by the Wellingtons, who live on the site, and Florence Machingauta, arguing it would be overdevelopment with inadequate parking.
A proposal to convert the former Kutz UK hair salon in Red Cross Road, Goring, has been withdrawn.
30 November 2020
