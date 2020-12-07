Festive cheer

Stalemate over cash to fund Bloom bid
Monday, 07 December 2020
SMALL trees and Christmas lights along Goring high street will be paid for by the parish council.
The council has agreed to redirect the £200 it had earmarked for a large Christmas tree in Rectory Garden in High Street.
This money is no longer needed as the tree has been donated by the Yattendon Estate and will be put up and maintained by volunteers.
