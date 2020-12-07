Valuable help

MOST users felt supported by Goring’s emergency response group and helpline during the first coronavirus lockdown.

In a survey conducted by the group, almost half rated it “couldn’t have been better” while just under half again said it met or exceeded expectations.

Most used it for help with shopping or collecting medications and many called mainly for reassurance.

Ninety-two per cent said they would recommend it to others and more than three-quarters needed it because of their vulnerability, such as age or a medical condition.