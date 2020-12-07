Monday, 07 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Valuable help

Valuable help

MOST users felt supported by Goring’s emergency response group and helpline during the first coronavirus lockdown.

In a survey conducted by the group, almost half rated it “couldn’t have been better” while just under half again said it met or exceeded expectations.

Most used it for help with shopping or collecting medications and many called mainly for reassurance.

Ninety-two per cent said they would recommend it to others and more than three-quarters needed it because of their vulnerability, such as age or a medical condition.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33