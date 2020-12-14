Monday, 14 December 2020

Bench snub

A REQUEST for a memorial bench in Rectory Garden in Goring has been turned down by the parish council.

The council, which holds the land in trust on behalf of the family of Peggy Edmondson, in whose memory it was given to the community, says it can’t allow memorials for anyone else.

It will discuss alternative sites, such as the Gardiner recreation ground, with the family.

