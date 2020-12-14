Calendar offer

Monday, 14 December 2020

THE Goring Gap Photo Club has produced a 2021 calendar featuring shots of the area’s flora and fauna throughout the year.

The calendar costs £7 and Christmas cards featuring the images are available for £4.99 for a set of eight at Inspiration in High Street or Westholme Stores in Wallingford Road.

