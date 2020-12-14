Bloom leader honoured for horticultural achievement
THE chairwoman of Goring’s award-winning entry to ... [more]
Monday, 14 December 2020
A TORCHLIT carol service will not take place near Goring on Christmas Eve.
The annual event on Streatley Meadow, which used to include a parade through Goring and still attracts large numbers, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus restrictions.
14 December 2020
More News:
Bloom leader honoured for horticultural achievement
THE chairwoman of Goring’s award-winning entry to ... [more]
Pizza maker can trial sell outside for three months
A MUSICIAN from Wargrave has been given ... [more]
POLL: Have your say