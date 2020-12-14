Deck your doors campaign

GORING Greenfingers is encouraging villagers to decorate their front doors for Christmas.

It has launched a “Deck the Doors” campaign urging people to brighten up their homes with arrangements of plants and decorations.

Patricia Bradstock, who chairs the group, said: “The coronavirus outbreak and all the restrictions have made this year very tough for everybody.

“People can interpret the theme however they like — any decorations will brighten things up, cheer others as they walk past and give a much-needed sense of life carrying on despite this virus.”