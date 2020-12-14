Changes to bus timetable

A COMMUNITY bus from Goring has changed its timetable following the end of the second coronavirus lockdown.

Going Forward’s 134 route linking the village with Wallingford now runs on weekdays only.

The last journeys will now be at 3.45pm from Goring station and 4.05pm from Wallingford, or 2.55pm and 3.20pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. During the school holidays, an extra bus will run from Wallingford to Goring at 3.20pm.

On December 22 and 29 there will be an extra bus from Goring at 1.55pm and from Wallingford at 1.30pm.

Services will run at a reduced capacity to allow social distancing and people should only travel when necessary.

The new timetable is available from Goring station and library or visit www.goingforwardbuses.com