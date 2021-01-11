High street safety work

GORING high street will be closed for up to three weeks from Monday.

Contractors from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, will be installing traffic-calming measures in the village centre to reduce the risk to people on foot.

A shallow speed hump will be laid near the junction with Manor Road and will double as an informal crossing.

The kerb near the alleyway leading to Station Road will be raised to stop drivers mounting it.

The pavement near the Arcade will be built out to force drives to observe the “Give way” rule.

The improvements follow years of campaigning by the parish council, which will share the £60,000 cost.