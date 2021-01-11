Monday, 11 January 2021

Staff shortage

Staff shortage

THE ticket office at Goring station has shut several times in recent weeks because of staff shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Services have not been affected and passengers can buy tickets online or use machines at the station.

•The post office at McColl’s newsagents in High Street, Goring, was closed briefly on Monday because it was at capacity with uncollected post.

