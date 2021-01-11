Covid helpline

Monday, 11 January 2021

RESIDENTS of Goring who need non-urgent help or advice under the newcoronavirus restrictions are encouraged to call the village helpline.

The service was launched during the first lockdown in March last year and is still offering assistance with daily tasks such as shopping or collecting prescriptions.

Volunteers can also give advice on local services or put callers in touch with neighbours who can check on their welfare regularly.

There is also a free listening service for those who have become isolated and counselling for people needing more in-depth emotional support.

For more information, visit goringandstreatley.org or call (01491) 525639.

Anyone in Woodcote who needs help should visit the Combat Corona Volunteers Woodcote page on Facebook, call 07713 285628 or email woodcotecv@gmail.com

