...and new surface

MOST Goring residents are in favour of improving the road surface in Station Road.

The village’s mobility issues group carried out a survey in support of its campaign for the work, which it says will improve accessibility.

Eighty-one per cent of the 216 respondents to the paper survey agreed with the idea, as did a majority of people who responded online.

The group has forwarded the results to the parish council, with which it has discussed the idea.

It says the current surface is uneven, posing a hazard to wheelchair and pushchair users who share the space with cars as there isn’t a pavement.

The group has previously campaigned to widen the pavement in Wallingford Road and install accessibility measures, including passenger lifts, at the station.