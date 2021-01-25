Club licence application

GORING Social Club wants to amend its premises licence.

Ian King, who is licensee of the High Street club, has asked South Oxfordshire District Council to permit alcohol sales as well as plays, films, indoor sports, live and recorded music, dancing and similar activities between 8am and 11pm from Sundays to Thursdays and from 8am until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Comments are being accepted until February 15.