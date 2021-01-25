Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
Monday, 25 January 2021
MEMBERS of Goring’s British Boy Scouts raised money for their group by adapting their “bob-a-job” week for the coronavirus lockdown.
Instead of carrying out errands in the community, they helped their parents with tasks around the home, including cleaning and gardening.
Some participants raised £30 or more, which will support the group’s activities once the pandemic is over.
25 January 2021
