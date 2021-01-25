Trustees plea

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
Monday, 25 January 2021
NEW trustees are needed for Goring village hall.
Several long-serving trustees have stepped down after agreeing to spend an extra year in post to assist chairman Mike Baker, who took over from Bernard Novell on completion of a £500,000 refurbishment that took 10 years.
The unpaid role involves six meetings per year and candidates would take on specific aspects of the hall's operation, such as organising fundraisers and maintaining health and safety policies.
Applicants will get plenty of time to get to grips with their duties.
For more information, email
goringvillagehall@gmail.com
25 January 2021
