Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trustees plea

NEW trustees are needed for Goring village hall.

Several long-serving trustees have stepped down after agreeing to spend an extra year in post to assist chairman Mike Baker, who took over from Bernard Novell on completion of a £500,000 refurbishment that took 10 years.

The unpaid role involves six meetings per year and candidates would take on specific aspects of the hall's operation, such as organising fundraisers and maintaining health and safety policies.

Applicants will get plenty of time to get to grips with their duties.

For more information, email
goringvillagehall@gmail.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33