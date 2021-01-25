Plea for road safety measures...

GORING’S mobility issues group has called for more road safety measures at a proposed housing development.

McAdden Homes, of Reading, wants to build 49 homes on a field north of Springhill Road with vehicle access off Wallingford Road to the west.

The mobility group says wheelchair users and vulnerable pedestrians will be at risk because the pavement running along the latter is obstructed.

An overgrown tree trunk and the boundary wall of a private property both jut out so people could end up in the road where traffic speeds above 40mph have been measured.

The group says there should be a controlled crossing immediately to the south but McAdden says Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has said this isn’t necessary.

The group also believes the pavement on Wallingford Road should be widened but the applicant says this would require “significant” earthworks and is offering to provide an uncontrolled crossing.

John Boler, chairman of the mobility group, told planning officers at South Oxfordshire District Council: “If these accessibility issues are not resolved satisfactorily at the planning stage, they are unlikely to be resolved in future.”

Goring Parish Council opposes the scheme, saying the number of houses should be reduced, and dozens of neighbours have also objected.

The application will be decided by South Oxfordshire District Council.