Lottery help

THE Care Hub at The Arcade in Goring is now a beneficiary of South Oxfordshire’s charitable lottery.

Players can nominate the hub, which supports elderly people residents and is currently hosting the village’s covid support phone line, to receive 50p for every £1 ticket they purchase.

The scheme offers prizes with 1 in 50 tickets, including a £25,000 “jackpot”. To play, visit www.socharitable.co.uk