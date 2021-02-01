Monday, 01 February 2021

Run your way

File picture of the Goring 10km race

RUNNERS who would have entered this year’s Goring 10km race, which was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, can do it virtually instead.

The Goring 10K Your Way challenge on March 28 will encourage villagers to run the distance by themselves while observing social distancing to raise money for Goring Primary School’s parent-teacher association, which organises the event.

Headteacher Angela Wheatcroft is among those who have already signed up.

For more information, visit https://donate.giveasyoulive.
com/events/5294

