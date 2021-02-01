Free printing

Monday, 01 February 2021

A GORING estate agent is offering to print school work for families which are home schooling and don't have a printer of their own.

Davis Tate, in High Street, is not charging for the service and will present printouts in a socially distanced manner.

For more information, email info@davistate.com

