Free printing

More opposition to power station in the countryside
OBJECTIONS are mounting to plans for a miniature ... [more]
Monday, 01 February 2021
A GORING estate agent is offering to print school work for families which are home schooling and don't have a printer of their own.
Davis Tate, in High Street, is not charging for the service and will present printouts in a socially distanced manner.
For more information, email info@davistate.com
01 February 2021
