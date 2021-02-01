More opposition to power station in the countryside

OBJECTIONS are mounting to plans for a miniature gas-fired power station in the countryside near Goring.

About 50 residents have spoken out against Balance Power Project’s proposal for a “transitional hybrid energy project” on a 0.42-hectare field to the west of Wallingford Road, next to Thames Water’s sewage processing plant.

Goring Parish Council has objected amd South Stoke Parish Council is expected to follow suit.

Balance, from Merseyside, wants planning permission for four natural gas-powered generators, each in a secure container about 4.5m tall, which would be screened off with trees to preserve views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Opponents claim it would spoil the “uninterrupted” views of a “distinctive rural entrance” to the north of the village which is meant to be protected by the Goring neighbourhood plan.

They say this area has already been blighted by the installation of solid metal gantries along the main railway line in 2015 so should not be subject to more development.

There are also concerns that the scheme would increase air pollution and disturb neighbours with the “hum” from the generators, although Balance’s consultants say this will not be a problem.

The company would link the generators to the National Grid to provide back-up power at peak times during the day and there would also be a large battery unit to store and redistribute surplus energy. It would export seven megawatts-electrical at the most, less than half a per cent of the 2,000 MWe capacity of the former Didcot A coal-fired power station.

Balance says the power station would help the country move to alternative ways to produce energy, such as solar panels or wind turbines, which are more environmentally friendly although less reliable.

It says the impact on the views would be “neglible” after 15 years of plant growth and the site is 160m from any houses.

The generators would typically only run in the morning and evening peaks, up to a maximum of 3,000 hours a year, but could be pressed into action at night very occasionally, although the noise would be “not significant”.

Objector Tina Eyre, of Elmcroft, says: “This site has been rejected by the neighborhood plan for housing on environmental and aesthetic grounds so how can this application possibly be appropriate? It is a beautiful part of an AONB that can be seen from all around.

Shaun McFadden, of South Bank, South Stoke, said the burning of gas produced toxic nitrogen dioxide, which caused lung disease and that the sewage plant already did this so the health hazard would increase.

Mr McFadden said: “As residents living in direct sight of the proposed power station, my wife and I object.

“The site in the AONB is already under duress due to Network Rail’s large, ugly overhead rail structures.

“To add further structures of even greater height would put a final mar on the area and potentially end its AONB status.

“The applicant’s noise pollution experts don’t appear to consider noises already imposed by the railway lines and sewage works.

“The generators look like huge lorry containers and every image shows them in garish green, which would make views worse for locals and visitors walking the Ridgeway.”

Gareth Dean, also from South Stoke, said the plant might be louder and more polluting in extreme weather than Balance was claiming and that the scheme would amount to “creeping industrialisation” of the area.

He continued: “Continuous background noise is very wearing to listen to and has a significant impact on those exposed to it.

“The burners will likely be at maximum use in still winter conditions, when demand is at its maximum, so the wind will not be carrying the emissions away but puddling them in the vicinity.”

Balance’s consultants say pollution would remain well below the maximum safe level set by Air Quality England and the increase would be “negligible” even if the plant ran for 3,000 hours annually.

The district council’s air quality and environmental health officers have not raised any concerns.

The Chilterns Conservation Board says the proposed screening should be “bigger and bolder” to improve biodiversity.

It said the scheme couldn’t be justified as generating renewable energy even though it would support this elsewhere.

The board said: “We acknowledge that the application aims to [assist] the transition to a low and ultimately zero carbon economy but greater weight must be given to the landscape impacts.”

It said there should be a more innovative form of landscape planting and not simply a buffer.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the parish council’s planning committee said there was no need for the plant and it should not be assessed as a “minor” application.

It would have an unacceptable impact on the AONB, create noise and emit pollution which could affect visitors to the Hildred’s pick-your-own farm next door.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision. If the plans are approved, the power station could be up and running before the end of this year.