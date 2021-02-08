Roadworks completed

GORING high street was re-opened on Friday when contractors finished installing long-awaited road safety measures.

The team from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, built a shallow speed hump near the junction with Manor Road which will double as an informal crossing.

The workmen also raised the kerb near the alleyway leading to Station Road to stop drivers mounting it and built out the pavement near the Arcade to force drivers to obey “Give way” markings.

The improvements cost £60,000 and will be partly funded by the parish council, which spent years campaigning for them to be implemented.